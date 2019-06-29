Re: the June 27 article "Trade, Iran top busy to-do list as Trump heads to Asia talks."
Trump said to reporters, "..what I say to him is none of your business."
Well, yes, it is our business what Trump discusses with Putin. It is paramount a scribe/interpreter from the US be present to take notes during this discussion and have that discussion filed here in the US for an historic record. Trump is mandated to be working, supposedly, on behalf of the American people. All meetings between US presidents and any other country government leaders should be documented and filed for future reference, no matter how delicate the discussion. And, a record should be kept here in this country. Americans should certainly be aware documentation must continue uninterrupted with this person in our White House.
Judy Mercer
Oro Valley
