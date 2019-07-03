I am having a hard time believing that those that represent me in Washington D.C. have done nothing about the plans for Trump's self promoting July 4th extravaganza. Is it not enough that he has spent millions of our tax dollars playing golf? Now his ego needs tanks and VIP tickets and a take over of the 4th of July. Clearly this man's ego has no limits and he is so ignorant of history he doesn't understand how this type of show leaves most of us questioning his intentions and our government. For me I have lost the allure of was has long been my favorite holiday. My prayer is the people in Washington will either not go to the mall or show up to protest the co-opting of the citizens celebration and of our democracy.
Sherry Steele
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.