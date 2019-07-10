Dear Editor:
To me July 4th is a celebration of the actualization of a radical idea; that a group of people are capable of governing themselves without a monarch, hereditary leader or strong man. We had just enough committed, really smart people, and luck, to change world history forever. Considering we were largely starting from scratch, English Common Law notwithstanding, we have been attempting to fill in the blanks ever since.
July 4th is not a celebration of power and military might.
Charley Spies
Vail
