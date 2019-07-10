Dear Editor:

To me July 4th is a celebration of the actualization of a radical idea; that a group of people are capable of governing themselves without a monarch, hereditary leader or strong man. We had just enough committed, really smart people, and luck, to change world history forever. Considering we were largely starting from scratch, English Common Law notwithstanding, we have been attempting to fill in the blanks ever since.

July 4th is not a celebration of power and military might.

Charley Spies

Charley Spies

Vail

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Tags

Comments may be used in print.

Load comments