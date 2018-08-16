Having been a proud "enemy of the people'' for nearly four decades — starting in the mid-1970s at the Arizona Daily Wildcat — I applaud the Star's strong defense of press freedom. The Star joined some 300 newspapers nationwide in explaining to readers why, as the Washington Post's slogan declares, "Democracy Dies in Darkness.''
Thank you for pushing back against Donald Trump's scurrilous campaign to de-legitimize the free press, a pillar of American democracy. Destroying public confidence in the press's credibility is a dictator's signature move. The Fitz cartoon accompanying the Star's statement, evoking the Third Reich's book-burning orgies, illustrates exactly where we're headed if all Americans don't resist Trump's dangerous campaign to establish himself as the only truth.
Elinor Brecher
Foothills
