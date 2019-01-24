Re: The "Expecting a Correction" letter to the editor published on January 21. I would like to thank the letter writer for identifying the true source of Fake News regarding House Speaker Nancy Pelosi "...partying down there..." (in Puerto Rico), when she was in fact in Washington DC. Apparently, Donald Trump was not the source of this Fake News (contrary to an AP report), but one of his toadies at Fox, ("so-called judge") Jeanine Pirro. This seems to have been confirmed by Pirro's milquetoast Twitter "retraction". So, I agree, a correction is required. The Fake News came not from Trump, but from Fox "News".
Personally, for the most part, I've stopped reading the "Fact-Check" page. If you included Fox "News" as well as Trump, you'd have to add another page every day. Trump and Fox, two oceans of lies.
Philip Jaskoski
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.