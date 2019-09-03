As a retired college instructor of psychology, sociology and anthropology I tried always to provide real-world, accurate examples of the complex psychosocial concepts discussed, as well as a relevant contextual framework from which to explore their impact on the process of human life and interaction. I often used historical facts to provide evidence for how an understanding of human behavior might have benefited those living at the time. And, while I no longer teach, I want to thank you for publishing historical news stories in special segments, as you did today.
Current professors now have a wonderful opportunity – by using your reported, historical facts, as well as ongoing current events – to demonstrate the dire consequences of having unchecked, narcissistic personalities in positions to disrupt global society (e.g. Trump, Britain’s Johnson, Brazil’s Bolsonaro). And while some will still accuse professors and your paper of leaning too far to the left, I am very grateful for your attempts at keeping us all informed of the truth.
Rick Scifres
Green Valley
