Re: the Jan. 4 column "Examining five myths about defense spending."
I want to extend my gratitude and appreciation to Lt. General (ret.) Thomas Spoehr for his brilliant op-ed. I now understand that although the Pentagon is unable to actually audit its annual expenditures (a fact the general somehow forgot to include in his piece) it is nevertheless becoming ever more "efficient"! How great that is, indeed!
I am also encouraged to learn that we apparently are on our way to "rebuild our military"! Silly me, I hadn't realized that it had been dismantled! Again, thanks for the heads-up, general! I also don't want to forget Gen. Spoehr's warning about the need for "entitlement reform." As a retired lieutenant general, he should be receiving about $237,000 per year (a federal entitlement to be sure). Would the good general be willing to forego, say, $200,000 of that as a patriotic contribution? Just a thought.
David Steinberg
Northwest side
