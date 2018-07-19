Re: the July 19 column "This sad, embarrassing wreck of a man."
Thank you, George F. Will, for expressing so succinctly the concern that increasing numbers of Americans share about President Trump. Amid shock and dismay over Trump’s putting America last in his summit with Putin, let us not forget that his first and second stops on that trip cast doubt upon how he values our historic allies in NATO.
Mr. Trump’s actions are those of a classic bully/coward. He blasts into “safe” areas with guns blazing, but presented with a real enemy, he becomes a fawning sycophant. We can only wonder how Trump apologized to his friend Putin for back-peddling on their conversation when he got home.
I doubt it matters to Putin. Talk about body language! His said loud and clear that he disdains and is disgusted by Trump, even as he slurps up the adoration apparent from our leader.
Kathy Suagee
Benson
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.