To the Editor:
The Better Energy Storage Technology (BEST) Act is the bipartisan legislation the country needs in order to maintain our position as a global energy leader. Hats off to co-sponsor Senator Martha McSally for recognizing how important advanced energy storage is to the success of renewable and clean energy commercialization nationwide.
The BEST Act invests in energy storage research that could revolutionize how the technology is implemented because advancing clean energy will depend on energy storage technology. Furthering energy storage means that clean and renewable energy will become increasingly viable in the open market, giving consumers more choices and creating more jobs for American workers.
As a true conservative, Senator McSally has been an important voice for Republicans for clean energy innovation. She has once again shown her commitment to standing up for voters, ratepayers, and energy workers across the nation by backing the BEST Act.
Jaime Molera
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.