The North Korea-focused 38 North website just released satellite imagery taken from July 20 to July 22 that seemed to show the dismantlement of a ballistic missile testing and launch site at Sohae. The facilities being razed or disassembled include a rocket engine test stand used to develop liquid-fuel engines for ballistic missiles and space-launch vehicles, and a rail-mounted processing building where space launch vehicles were assembled before being moved to the launch pad. Hopefully this is a start of N. Korea's dismantling of its missile and nuclear programs. It would have NEVER happened albeit for Pres. Trump! His tough rhetoric, numerous U.S. and UN sponsored economic sanctions, and his gutsy actions in meeting with Kim Jung Un got us to this point. It may all lead to nothing, but at least Pres. Trump has tried, more than you can say about Bush and Obama!
Ric Hanson
North side
