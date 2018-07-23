Re: the July 20 column "When it comes down to it, 'Abolish ICE' won't play well."
I am a transplant here in Benson since 2009, (from not overly friendly Connecticut). I love the friendliness and smiles of the people I continually meet and have met here in Arizona. I love this newspaper. I have continually counted on columnist Tim Steller for at least one insight into my beautiful new state of mind here in my new state of Arizona.
I agree, "spinterlude" is the perfect word for most things Trumpian.
Carlese Pratt
Benson
