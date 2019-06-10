Re: the June 8 letter "UK citizens should show their thanks." The writer complains about some people of the United Kingdom exercising what we refer to as 1st Amendment Rights by complaining about President "Heel Spurs." All of the Allied Nations and their Possessions of WWII should be thankful for the "Greatest Generation" comprised of France, Poland, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, Netherlands, Belgium, Greece, Yugoslavia and, with the greatest loss of life and resources, Russia and China. So how does President Blundering Frump show his appreciation for WWII leaving the U.S. the only major industrialized intact after WWII? The twit twitters!
james Abels
Northeast side
