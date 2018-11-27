I was in Paris on Nov. 7, Armistice day. There was a light rain and by Tucson standards, cold. I wandered out of our hotel room to a graveyard. I met a woman who was placing flags on the graves of local soldiers killed in the war. She said we cannot forget the sacrifice they made for us.
In Normandy, on Thanksgiving, I saw the 9,700 graves of the young men who died in the D-Day invasion. The sacrifice and bravery of all those young men in World War I and WWII should not be forgotten. One day I hope we will have a president who will not let a little bad weather deter their obligation to recognize the soldiers who lost their lives defending freedom.
Daniel McDonnell
Foothills
