The AARP states: under the GOP's health-care bill, insurers would be allowed to charge older adults up to five times more than younger people. What's the age tax? Millions of Americans between the ages of 50 and 64 buy health insurance through the ACA marketplaces, and if the republicans' plan to dismantle the ACA succeeds premiums on Americans between age 50-59 could climb 13% to $12,840.
Insurers may be able to charge seniors more in monthly premiums if the American Health Care Act passes. Americans will be hit now and the young later as our age is being taxed. The GOP is doing more damage with changes to Medicare and Social Security. Many of the elderly are already at the poverty level. Most Americans are not making enough to have a buffer for these changes.
The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act will cost $1.5 Trillion is also a tax to be paid for later. CEOs and shareholders reap its benefits. Later SS and Medicare will be decreased due to the deficit.
Peter Bisschop
East side
