President Jon F. Kennedy was Assassinated by Lee Harvey Oswald 55 years ago; Nov. 22, 1963.
Oswald traveled to Russia in October 1959 and expressed his desire to become a Soviet citizen....a Russian Connection to Assassination of President John F. Kennedy? And now, this person Donald Trump, one who has admired the Russian Trug Putin, has blocked the full release of Documents relating to the Assassination!
Despite a promise to release everything on April 26, 2018, the Trump administration is withholding certain material in the JFK Assassination archive for extra review for an additional 3 years; until October 26, 2021.
Our "Constitutional Democracy", with a "Free and Independent Press", is prevented from informing Citizens as to the nature of these Documents; Sequestered from the Public for 25 Years.
Our "Constitutional Democracy" is in Crisis!!...and... like a car moving to a precipice have we moved beyond the fulcrum?
Francis Saitta
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.