Re: the July 4 article "Comparing liberals and conservatives."
Gee, I wonder which the letter writer is, the Donkey or the Elephant? There is no "right" outlook in this country. This is a nation of "we the people" any and all of whom can and should voice their personal, not party, opinion whenever they deem it necessary. Not all liberals are donkeys and not all conservatives are elephants. While the current occupant would like to set us all against each other with this kind of thinking, be grateful for the many who resist.
Virginia GETHMANN
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.