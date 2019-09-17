Today I'm unveiling a new economic indicator, the Better than Expected Index (BTEI). This index tracks media reports of economic forecasts and scores whether the data, when released, supports the dire predictions.
A stupid idea you say, and year ago, I would have agreed. But now it seems that the media, yes including our Daily Star, hate the incumbent president and his booming economy so much that they are willing to orchestrate a recession in order to remove him from office. The US economy ebbs and flows on our perceptions of the future. For instance, should I buy that needed new car or be worried about being laid off?
The BTEI answers the question: Can we talk ourselves into a recession?
And the next question is: Which side of the conversation are you on?
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
