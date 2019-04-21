Debate rolls on after release of the Mueller report, with Trump and his supporters asserting that he is totallly vindicated (but the report documents many unethical, immoral, or marginally legal acts by him). Let’s remember as the contents are dissected and used to attack, distract, or defend him, that he remains the person we have seen daily over the last 3 years, a dishonest, greedy, self-centered and ignorant president, cruel and callous by nature. He resists learning anything new, dismisses scientific findings, sides with bully's, dictators, white supremacists, extreme right-wing ideologues, and has made our allies doubt us and our political enemies feel they have a stooge to work with.
Bottom line: is this the kind of person you would want your child to grow up to be like? Or even to associate with? I think most of us would agree on the answer.
Norman Epstein, MD
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.