Immigration, Global Weather Change, Poverty, Corrupt Government and Food Shortages are all inextricably linked. You have migration from Central America because Global Warming has decreased their local food production. One woman in Honduras described how her two young sons died from malnutrition, due to failures in the corn crop in recent years. And corrupt government and gangs further worsen the problem of poor people trying to survive.
We have to lift up our view to understand how to address these big problems. We will not be able to "fix" the problem by focusing on "the border" or "building the wall". Given the estimated cost of over $400 per person per day to house and feed the migrants / asylum seekers wouldn't it be wise to address the problem at its source. We used to be able to address the big problems in the world, maybe we could do it again.
George Workman
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.