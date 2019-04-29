Re: the April 21 article "Passports to the American dream."
Thank you for printing the article about the immigrants from Guatemala. It seems the American public easily focuses on the discussion of the wall without understanding the big picture. I don't believe there is a crisis at the boarder that justifies the building of a wall (which won't work), but I do believe there is a crisis in Central America and the consequences are mass migration to the U.S.. But yet we don't hear of any talks about summits with the leaders of those countries. If we want to fix the immigration problems then we need to address all of them, including how our country can work with other countries (Mexico, The United Nations, Etc.) to help improve the economy, health, safety, and future of those countries from which the migrants are coming. If we don't do that we won't solve the immigration problem.
Mark Sensibaugh
Three Points
