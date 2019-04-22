In 1803 President Jefferson purchased 530 million acres from France for $15 million or 3 cents an acre. Talk about a deal! This turned into what would be 15 states (all later to be settled by immigrants), doubling the size of our country. President Jefferson really didn't know if we could manage this much area and sent the Corps of Discovery, i.e. 30 year old Lewis and Clark and 23 very young men to explore and document what we had bought west of St Louis. The adventure was a fantastic success and the exploration established that our 3rd president had hit one out of the park. The expense was excessive (pun), $25,000 for all the supplies and equipment for the 2 year trip to the mouth of the Columbia river and back.
Mr. Trump has stated he is the smartest and best president we have ever had. He must not have ever heard of Thomas Jefferson and his real estate deal.
Charles Blackstock
Southwest side
