I am not ashamed of the Gospel of Jesus Christ! This political editorial comes out of my gratitude to Him.
There were days when delegates to the 1787 Philadelphia Convention, with strong loyalty to their own states, wondered if they would reach agreement on a new Constitution. Today, people wonder if Congress and the Executive, with strong loyalty to party and special interest groups, will stand together as one for the cause for which we have our government-to form and preserve a more perfect Union. The Framers of our Constitution didn't do it alone. Neither can we. The blessings of liberty are given to us by the One whose name is on our currency; the One who asks us to show love to our neighbor, not hate. Let us pray for His guidance; vote according to His will, and pray for those we elect. He will do the rest.
Warren Burda
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.