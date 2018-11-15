Re: the Nov. 10 letter to the editor "Democrats didn't gain that much from election."
The recent letter indicating that there was no "blue wave" is divorced from reality when you analyze the results. It is now projected that Democrats will pick up between 35-42 House seats. The Senate races appear to show that Republicans will gain at most one seat if the recounts hold as is, despite the Senatorial election map being the worst for the Democrats in decades.
Republicans lost seven governorship's and over 300 down ballot seats in state legislatures. There are now 14 states totally controlled by Democrats. In Arizona, the Republican legislative majority has been reduced, and, besides the Senate seat, the Republicans lost a Corporation Commission seat, will likely lose the Superintendent of Schools position and possibly even the Secretary of State.
The national wins come in the face of widespread structural gerrymandering, so yes, it was a blue wave.
Todd Smyth
Green Valley
