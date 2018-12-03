Re: the Dec. 2 guest column "Is our border with Mexico really such a dangerous place?"
I would like to thank the Star for the publication of Chris Montoya's op-ed. His qualification, research and clear presentation of facts confirms what many of us know about the U.S.-Mexico border. As a long-time resident of Southeastern Arizona, including 12 years in Santa Cruz County, I can attest that the "dangers" experienced were not from border crossers, but from overzealous Border Patrol agents, and from the more erratic, self-appointed protectors of our border — aka border militia.
Sheldon Clark
Vail
