I am glad that this morning we are not at war with Iran. For whatever reason he decided to not go through with his bellicose words, I am grateful. I worry that the "threats followed by backing down" foreign policy will not serve us in the long run. If the only consequence for shooting down a drone or ramping up one's nuclear arsenal is a bunch of Twitter threats, then why would any country worry about doing so? If Teddy Roosevelt's foreign policy was "Speak softly and carry a big stick," is our foreign policy today "Tweet loudly and carry a twig?"
Mimi Pollow
East side
