Will we ever see President Trump’s, tweets, lies and bluster about the “Wall”, closing the entire southern border, about murderous diseased rapist climbing fences in hordes attacking defenseless people and locking up babies, that for what it truly is? A simple diversion from what we should be interested in and worried about: Have we been sold out to Russia by a candidate and now President?
The third branch of elected government we have elected to write laws, assure our freedom and safety, yet do not seem to see or even acknowledge what is going on, need to leave. Sadly, we forget they have made their allegiance known, it really is up to us to remember them at election time, even if it means voting outside our party. It is our responsibility, no one else can or will do it, cleaning house may not be fun, but it is rewarding.
Walter Rhudy
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.