The first 3 actions in the Capital Link Congressional report were about Trump, like there is nothing more important? Overlooked priorities were:
*Absent any legislation for Immigration reform, financial and policing aid to countries that the refugees are fleeing, renewed effort to resolve DACA recipients.
*Sanctions/action on Iran: who have exceeded the Uranium enrichment levels, pirated a British ship, attempted to blow up a Japanese ship, shot down a US drone and violated the airspace of a US warship.
*Sanctions or additional tariffs on China, who have over 1 million people in "re-education centers", continue to massively steal intellectual property, violate patent laws, manipulate currency, ignore pollution standards and dump heavy metals, and pesticides into our oceans, and continue to attempt to steal area in the South China Sea with military incursion.
No, Congress would rather spend time interpreting tweets. I give them an F.. Vote them out.
Frank Engle
Oro Valley
