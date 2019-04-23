America must face the fact that we have turned loose the most talented showman in our history to lead us in these difficult times.
We gave Donald Trump the biggest stage in the world for his show. The audacity of his performance art is admittedly exciting. It is almost all we ever talk about, write about, or think about. He has turned this country into some kind of carnival of the absurd.
If significant men are measured by the attention they get, Trump measures up with the best of that lot. However, if we gauge lack of character by the harm they do and the chaos they create, then he ranks at the very bottom of that category.
While we may be spellbound by his farcical antics, cheering or jeering, President Trump will have us stunned by our impotence at curbing his hurtful conduct, and also with our international sway gone limp when he finally leaves his grandstand.
Ron Lancaster
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.