Everyday Rudy Guiliani proclaims another "truth" about his boss, this proclamation often contradicts an earlier proclamation. The media jumps on the statement and exposes the error and inconsistency. Hours of commentary and gallons of ink are spent discussing Rudy and his confusion. Soon, we the public, lose interest. I don't want to hear more about collusion with Russia.
Success! The shock factor has numbed the public.
The way to handle the Chinese tariffs, the meeting with the Russians in Trump Tower, North Korea talks is now obvious. We parade Rudy in front of the media and focus the conversation on him.
Donald Trump easily fires staff when is not pleased, but Rudy continues to speak for him. I rest my case.
Michael Ullery
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.