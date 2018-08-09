I read Rep. Martha McSally's bio recently to learn more about her. She was brave while serving her country and mine while she was in the Air Force. But now she is not brave enough to stand up for right. She has made it clear that she stands with Mr. Trump, a man who lies daily, uses profanity that is degrading our country and giving license to bad behavior, and alienates us from our allies. We are judged by those we keep company with.
Cathy Wayand
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.