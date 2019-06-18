First there's your smiling right-winger J. Hoffman with his unique pattern of thought; because Humanitarian Aid on Trial has drawn international attention, Scott Warren points out the 88 deaths since his arrest, in order to make the Border Patrol look bad. Wow, not even a period between! That's what Hoff thinks about those 88 deaths? Bizarre. And his "no simple answer" to the question of whether to give water to a person with "medical issues" (such as dying?) or call the border patrol - duh, seems about as simple as you can get to me. Follow up with the inimitable Ben Carson, explaining that kicking families out of low-income housing if there's one undocumented person among them - say, grandpa? or mom? or a 2 year old? - is not cruel or mean-spirited, merely logical. Not even Spock would go for that, dreamy-eyed Ben.
Gary Maskarinec
North side
