I was surprised by Mr. Chaffee’s lack of historical understanding of our constitution. It seems that whenever liberals cannot win, their answer is to change the rules, rather than change their message. The founders had to deal with urban and rural states, and wanted to avoid a dictatorship of the majority. Their solution was to have a bicameral legislature, with one part represented by population, and the other part with equal representation for each state. Likewise, the Electoral College was designed to have candidates seek votes from each state, rather than just focusing on the most populous states. The founders did NOT create a democracy, but, rather, a republic, where representatives of the people make the laws. Any reading of the history of the Constitution will show that in order to get ratification, numerous compromises such as the explained above, were necessary between the urban and rural states.
Raymond Trombino
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.