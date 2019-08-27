Many Democrats today do and say despicable things. Rep. Maxine Waters encourages others to be bullies – by hounding law-abiding people out of restaurants for holding differing viewpoints. But some guy named Bill Mayer takes the cake. (I googled the name; he’s a comedian. In days of yore, he’d have been a court jester.) In a Rolling Stones Magazine article by Peter Wade, he made evil comments about the death of billionaire David Koch for having differing opinions. Appalling statements such as, “I guess I’m going to have to re-evaluate my low opinion of prostate cancer.” He believes people who disagree with him deserve to die from cancer? He also stated, “As for his remains, he’s been asked to be cremated and have his ashes blown into a child’s lungs.” Is that his idea of a joke? He also stated, “I’m glad he’s dead and I hope the end was painful.” Mayer’s words are depraved and vile.
Karen Troncale
Sierra Vista
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.