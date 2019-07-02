Scott Walker still sweats a retrial, Pia Klemp, a boat captain in the Mediterranean,is being prosecuted for rescuing migrants. Pia and Scott both are looking at 20 years in prison for the crime of assisting immigration. Have we now decided that helping save lives of people fleeing poverty and violence are criminal?
80 odd years ago European’s were being prosecuted for hiding Jews from Hitler. Hitler thought Jews were less than human. Nightly raids would capture Jews, and burn down their houses and businesses.
Today in Europe as well as the US, we have dehumanized those who have lost their homes from war, violence, drought, as well as poverty. Our president has announced that on June 24th millions of people living here without documentation will be picked up, incarcerated at taxpayer expense, and eventually deported.
Humanitarian aid has been criminalized. It was 80 years ago and it still is today.
Larry Robinson
Northwest side
