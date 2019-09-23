President Trump has exhibited gratuitously cruel behavior during his term as president. He is presently using the courts in an attempt to deny protections to gay, lesbian, and transgender American citizens that are included in the 1964 Civil Rights Law. He informed non-citizens receiving life saving medical treatment in the United States that they had 33 days to leave the country. He is attempting to destroy the Affordable Care Act. If he is successful, twenty million Americans will be at risk of losing health coverage. He as yet to provide the alternative health program he promised. He implemented a program which separated immigrant children from their parents and placed them in intolerable facilities.
What is so depressing is that Republican Representatives, Senators, and Cabinet members have remained silent bystanders or active perpetrators. The Republican Party of Presidents Eisenhower, Nixon, Ford, Reagan, and the Bushes has ceased to exist. It is a a tragedy.
Stuart Sellinger
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.