I have never possessed millions of dollars, or have lost millions of dollars (frequently) as our president has. So, I can never be called, "A big wheeler dealer." I have had however a fair amount of experience in negotiations. If I was interested in purchasing the largest island on the planet, I don't think I would announce my plans to the world without first consulting with the owner of the property. Not a good strategy, but that's just me. I am not a wheeler dealer.
Fred DiNoto
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.