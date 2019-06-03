A Washington Post May 6 article stated hundreds of people, including many former federal prosecutors, signed a document that Trump should be prosecuted for obstruction of justice. The document was prepared and circulated by Protect Democracy, a self-described, non-partisan organization. Wrong. It is a Democrat-dominated organization aimed squarely at Trump.
Protect Democracy's top tier executives, Iam Bassim and Justin Florence, all served on Obama's White House legal staff. Other staff member's former employers include Bill and Hillary Clinton, Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) and former Senator Claire McCaskill (D-MO).
Iam Bassim and Justin Florence have co-authored many articles published in the Washington Post, New York Times, Los Angeles Times and other liberal leaning media outlets. Not surprisingly, all articles are highly critical of Trump and his administration. This is not non-partisan. It is a highly partisan Democrat echo chamber.
Steve Sollenberger
Foothills
