Let me see if I’ve got this right....if the Democrats give into the wall demands and end the shutdown.....they win. Their base will be mad, but the country will see them as saviors. Trump will look bad because he only wins with a dwindling base, who will vote for him not matter what happens. They can then investigate him, and his policies will continued to be ‘bogged down’ in law suits. And...let’s be honest...that wall will never be built. There are too many lawsuits that will stop it, in the long run.
Mike Dai
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.