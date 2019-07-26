POTUS is a person who has breathed life into the underlying scourge of our society: racism and white nationalism. He whose name is now synonymous with rude, crude, narcissistic, egotistical, self-absorbed, braggadocios is bringing out the worst in us. While he may have a talent for issues surrounding the economy – money, money, money – that in no way justifies the people of this country having to put up with his insensitive, often childish, actions which he frequently uses to belittle people. Those actions are often characteristic of one who has not yet reached maturity. That may be understandable, somewhat acceptable, for a juvenile but not the leader of a country.
United We Stand, Divided We Fall. We are gradually proceeding down the path to a fall, and POTUS is the major domo. He is increasingly weakening the essence of a United States of America. He is shameful; those who accept/support his actions should be ashamed for aiding and abetting him.
Don Gerlach
Northwest side
