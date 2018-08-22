Tucson’s economy is dependent upon Department of Defense contractors like Davis-Montham and Raytheon. It is the same in every congressperson's district, and hence, peace is doomed.
The war economy in the United States means all the politicians vote big DOD budgets--to support their constituents' local economies.
Big DOD budgets mean more money to make war with.
We are making war in 79 countries, bombing and killing 40 children in Yemen lately with only Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut complaining.
A new book, The Fighters, by a military man, shows the countries we invade don't prosper, nor do the citizens whose homes we invade like it, and the soldiers themselves suffer physically and mentally, if they don't die, as they experience the idiocy and futility of our war-making.
The game for war is rigged.
All lose except the war industry.
Congress, please take back control of war.
Mansur Johnson
Northwest side
