Re: the March 21 article, “…Do away with the Electoral College”.
It is very common these days to call for abolishing the Electoral College in favor of just electing the President by popular vote, as many politicians and Star letter writers have done. Abolishing the Electoral College would require a Constitutional amendment. What such abolishers do not seem to realize is that such an amendment has little or no chance of passing. Why? The smaller population states would not support it. Back in colonial times, the smaller population states only agreed to ratify the Constitution if they got some protection from the larger population states: two senators and the Electoral College. Why would smaller population states today act any differently? Given the seeming permanence of the Electoral College, the fairest way to elect the President would be for a state’s electoral vote be proportional to its popular vote. No Constitutional amendment is required, just states’ approving and doing it.
Raymond Silverstein
Midtown
