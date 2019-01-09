It is pretty much agreed upon that Modern Humans have been around for at least 100,000 years. In 1804 the human population on earth reached 1 billion. In 200 years since, the human population is now almost 8 billion. Do the math. What do you think creates refugees, pollution, climate change, famine, war and pretty much all the ills of the world?
There is nothing more important than our stewardship of the planet we live on. Humans claim and use the earth as if they were granted dominion, instead of the responsibility of stewardship. The choice is ours. Do humans continue to have a viral effect on the earth and consume the host to its death, or start working together to make our planet survives and nurtures all the people, animals and plants of God's amazing gift?
Richard Bechtold
West side
