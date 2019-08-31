In our privatized health care, we currently pay grossly-overpriced premiums; co-pays; medications; and extra fees for services that the medical insurance won't cover.
The ones of us, who can afford this health care, are literally paying into huge profits and bonuses for the CEOs of the insurance companies; the pharmaceutical companies, and the healthcare companies.
With nationalized healthcare, this excessive profit will not be allowed. Other ways to reduce the cost are focus on preventive health and providing the type of service that is appropriate for the circumstances, rather than people having to show up in the emergency rooms all the time.
Do we want to live in a country that values the increasing wealth for a few; or in a country that values the health of all its people? It shouldn't be a difficult choice!
Hanne Owens
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.