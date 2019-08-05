Outrageous! Racist! Right. Yet a step back, a careful examination of the facts will reveal the truth. Democrat Representative Elijah Cummings has been in government representing Maryland and Baltimore for 36 years. In that 36 years Baltimore has become the talk about real conditions citizens and the visitors to that area find. Crime, poverty, drugs, gangs, racial divisions and a government run by takers. This is the “The Emperor’s New Clothes”, no one dares to say that they do not see any suit of clothes on the Emperor for fear that they will be labeled as “Racist” for saying it. Until Someone blurts it out and then is instantly attacked, labeled with the only weapon they have available against the truth, name calling. Every day entire populations in this country are being hatefully labeled for political purposes, for power. Seems there are more willing to blurt, less fearful of the labeling in the name of Truth and Reality.
Jim Ryles
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.