re: A Thumbs-up for Trump. “The ends justify the means,” is an idea that the witch hunters of Salem, Massachusetts held. “The ends justify the means,” is an idea that the Taliban holds. “The ends justify the means,” is an idea that Al Qaeda holds. “The ends justify the means,” is an idea that ISIS holds. “The ends justify the means,” is an idea that Nazis hold. In short, “the ends justify the means,” is an idea that every radical, violent, marginal ideology, in the history of civilization has held. Now we see that Trump supporters are demonstrating that “the ends justify the means” with regard to what they will tolerate about his repulsive behavior. Evidently greed, avarice, cruelty, dishonesty, ignorance, and unchecked narcissism are justified in order to further enrich the wealthy and put witch burners on the Supreme Court. We appear to have come full circle.
Rick Scifres
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.