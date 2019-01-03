We regret political polarization, divisiveness, and unwillingness to compromise. Most people blame the parties and their leadership. The fault is misplaced — it’s us.
Party leadership responds to us! Even Independents lean one way or the other, and the parties poll you, too. A few decades ago, after a satisfying holiday dinner, families often adjourned to the living room where a healthy argument about politics ensued. There were a few raised voices, but views were expressed and defended. Then all came back to the table for pie and coffee.
Has the plethora of "talking points" — stated without real analysis — made it impossible to have in-depth discussions where it counts, around the dinner table? I wager that holiday tables this season did all they could to avoid mentioning important matters facing our city, state, nation and world, for fear of descending into intolerable unpleasantness.
If we can’t discuss possible compromises among ourselves, why should we expect our leaders to do that?
Chuck Josephson
Midtown
