"The media doth protest too much, methinks." The media has now resorted to a national conspiracy to present a united message protesting the label of "enemy of the people." Maybe if the media would bother to present the news without its liberal bias, it could earn back the trust of the other half of the nation.
No reasonable person really believes conservatives are not interested in making the USA a better place for all Americans. We just disagree on the way to do it! I can not think of a single example of the national media giving the president credit for wanting to make this a better place to live. For example: the unemployment rate for blacks is at an all time low and taxes have lowered for all of us. I for one believe the president deserves a real chance for his policies to work.
Larry Busbea
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.