Regarding the perceived slant of the Daily Star as it relates to our current president and the news, it is important to pay homage to Dragnet's Sgt.Joe Friday from decades past. "Just the facts ma'am, just the facts."
I believe the Daily Star has done a good job of providing its readers with FACTS on its news pages. Opinions are on the editorial page. As the fable states: the emperor has no clothes. Those who choose to see the emperor as he is, is not your problem. The emperor undresses himself daily as reported on your news pages and those who love the emperor choose to not accept what is written by your paper and so many others across our nation, FACTS not withstanding.
Debbie Smith
Foothills
