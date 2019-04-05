Democrat Presidential hopefuls like Bernie Sanders have come out supporting “Medicare for all”, which would cost a projected $36 trillion over 10 years. Democrats are rather vague as to how they would pay for it. Medicare is a federal health care program that working people pay into via payroll FICA deductions, currently at 1.45% of salary. The monthly premium for those on Medicare is now at $135. Those 65 and older who contributed to the program are eligible. If you want prescription medicines you pay extra. There are 20% co-pays for visits to doctors, medical procedures, and hospital stays. To cover those extra expenses, many people purchase a Medigap or a Medicare Advantage plan that can cost between $200 and $400 a month. People thinking that Medicare for all would be a panacea for our health care system should rethink it. Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger is having heart surgery in New York, not in his native Great Britain that has socialized free government medical care. Wonder why?
A Reed
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.