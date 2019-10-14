This letter is to the kooks and bigots that are crawling out from under their slimy rocks. (If you hate a group, you are a bigot).

All 7 billion+ humans on Earth and in space belong to the same species: Homo sapiens. All humans are of equal worth to God.

There is no such thing as “One True Religion.” Nobody has a monopoly on the truth.

Did it ever occur to you that your ideas could be mistaken?

Why do you use and/or advocate violence? Violence doesn’t solve anything; it just makes things worse. One group does not have to dominate other groups. All groups should work together in harmony as equal partners.

Flora Frederick

Midtown

